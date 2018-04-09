High School Students are Fishing for a Cure

Students are dipping in their fishing rods hoping to pull out some cancer research funds ahead of Relay for Life

In preparation for Relay for Life on Friday April 13th, students at Fargo North High School went fishing for a cure, using magnetic rods to fish out a prize.

During the school lunch periods, kids donated $1.00, casted the lure into a boat and pulled out a gift certificate.

Those involved with Relay for Life say it’s important to get the whole community involved in helping those in need.

“We also encourage all survivors and caregivers to come because we do like to honor our survivors as well as recognize our caregivers. The survivors are the reason we do this because we want more survivors,” said Tammy Osvold.

All of the proceeds raised from the event are being donated to the American Cancer Society.

This is the first event in a serious of three throughout the week.