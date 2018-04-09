ND oil patch hiring is on the rise

If you’re looking for a job, a recent report shows jobs are steadily increasing in the oil patch.

Job Service North Dakota found that job openings in Divide, McKenzie and Williams counties were at their highest level last month since July 2015. The three counties have a significant need for health care professionals and teachers.

But that’s not all. More workers are needed in the oilfield.

The increase in job openings has been on the rise since fall. A spokesperson for Job Service North Dakota anticipates the trend to continue as construction projects move forward.