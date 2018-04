Otter Tail Co. man killed by cow

HEWITT, Minn. – An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says man was trampled to death by a cow over the weekend.

Authorities say 85–year old Delbert Horn, of rural Hewitt, Minnesota, was tagging a calf when a cow crushed him.

A family member called 9–1–1 for help shortly after 10:30 Sunday morning.

When paramedics arrived, crews attempted to revive Horn but were unsuccessful.