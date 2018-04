Roberts’ Dance Moves Crowned ‘Play’ of the Winter

Congrats to Andrew Roberts on winning the HS Play of the Winter

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the winter comes from West Fargo Sheyenne high school.

Andrew Roberts dancing through the intermission of a Sheyenne basketball game receives the most votes and is crowned the high school play of the winter over Moorhead Spud, Carter Randklev’s goal that appeared on sports center.