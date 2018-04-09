Sertic Claims Fourth Pitcher of the Week Honor of Season

Sertic leads the Summit League in ERA, wins and strikeouts this season.
Jeremy Klein,

ELMHURST, Ill. — North Dakota State’s Jacquelyn Sertic collected her fourth Summit League pitcher of the week honor of the season after her performance in Omaha last Friday. The 14 pitcher of the week honors is tied for second in league history.

Sertic struck out 12 in a complete game victory for the Bison. She has now reached double-digit strikeouts in a game for the 11th time this season and 29th in her Bison career. The Sparks, Nevada native leads the Summit League in ERA (1.95), wins (16) and strikeouts (189) this season.

 

