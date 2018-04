Small Fire Under Control At Fargo Hornbacher’s

The call was for a fire in an oven in the bakery.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Firefighters responded to a small fire at the Hornbacher’s on 32nd Avenue south of University Drive.

It was quickly extinguished.

Fans were used to clear the smoke from the bakery area.

The store was not evacuated and remained open throughout the morning.