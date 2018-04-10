Driver Cited After Semi-Van Crash in West Fargo

The highway patrol says around 1:30 a.m., a semi was eastbound near the Veteran's Blvd exit when the driver failed to noticed a slower van directly in front of it.

West Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A 27-year-old Michigan man was cited for care required and following too close after a crash on eastbound I-94 in West Fargo early Tuesday morning.

The highway patrol says around 1:30 a.m., a semi was eastbound near the Veteran’s Blvd exit when the driver failed to noticed a slower van directly in front of it.

The semi driver attempted to avoid the crash and swerved left but still rear-ended the vehicle. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The semi had been hauling a load of bricks that came loose and covered both eastbound lanes, causing the interstate to be closed for 1 1/2 hours.

The eastbound exit 347 off-ramp was closed for about 4 1/2 hours while the scene was cleaned up.

The semi driver, Jacob Hildebrand, and the van’s driver, 54-year-old Lon Larson of Moorhead, were not hurt.

Larson’s passengers, an adult and three children, were treated for minor injuries.

Original:

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A crash between a van and a semi shut down a stretch of eastbound I-94 between the Sheyenne and Veterans Boulevard interchanges in West Fargo for about an hour Tuesday.

The crash was reported about 1:45 a.m. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The semi jackknifed, spilling a load of bricks. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

An officer on scene told KFGO News, injuries to those involved was not believed to be serious. Further details will be released later. The state patrol is handling the crash investigation.