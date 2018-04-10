Dylan Miller Will Not Return To Bison Basketball Team Next Season

Junior forward Dylan Miller averaged just 2.9 points per game last season.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — On the basketball court, the Bison basketball team will be in need of another post. According to NDSU athletics, junior forward Dylan Miller will not be returning to the team next season.

The Illinois native started just four games this past season after starting 19 the year prior. He had increasingly diminished playing time, especially after a suspension for violating team rules. Miller averaged just 2.9 points per game and 1.6 rebounds.

