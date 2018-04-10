Fergus Falls Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of a Child

In a release they say at approximately 4:15 a.m., Monday, a child was brought to a local hospital unconscious and not breathing.

FERGUS FALLS, MN — Fergus Falls Police report the suspicious death of a child.

Attempts to revive the child at the facility were unsuccessful.

Fergus Falls Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the death.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the child’s death appear to be suspicious.

The child has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.