Level III High Risk Sex Offender Moves to Grand Forks

Donald Lee

GRAND FORKS, ND – A level III high risk sex offender has moved to Grand Forks.

52–year–old Donald Lee was convicted of raping a 15–year–old girl in 2014 and indecent exposure for masturbating in public in 1993. Both crimes happened Washington state.

Lee is living at 2002 Dyke Avenue. He’s has been named a high risk level sex offender since he has a lifetime registration requirement.