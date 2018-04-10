LIVE: Holy cow!!!! There’s a cow in the studio.

Learn all about dairy cows with the help of NDSU's Animal Science Program.

Mooove over, Emily and Adam — you’re about the share the camera and the studio with someone much, much cuter.

It’s National Farm Animal Day, and we couldn’t think of a better way to learn all about the critters that much of the Red River Valley pour their heart and soul into than from the folks at the NDSU Animal Science Program. Dairy cow production makes up a significant part of both the North Dakota and Minnesota economy, and to learn about what it takes to make great cows, we invited NDSU Senior Alex Fellbaum and two-week-old Holstein calf Kipper to visit with us live in-studio.

We got to feed Kipper and feed our curiosity about calf-raising at the same time. Check it out — and don’t miss part 2, tomorrow!