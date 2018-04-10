LIVE: Money Talks: Volatility on Wall Street

What's causing these wild swings, and what it means for your money.

It’s been a long time since we saw anything like these wild ups and downs in the financial sector.

First, there are the whispers of a looming trade war with China over President Trump’s threats of up to $100 billion in tariffs and their possible retaliation on a host of American-made products including soybeans, pork and other specialties of North Dakota and Minnesota farmers.

Then, there’s the potentially game-changing nature of the Facebook data breach and how Mark Zuckerberg’s mea culpa to Capitol Hill will play out in the way the nation’s lawmakers deal with the tech sector in general and the social media giant in particular.

All of it has caused a lot of furrowed brows in finance. Paul Meyers from Legacy Wealth Management sat down with the Morning Show’s Adam Ladwig live in-studio to talk about what it means for your money.