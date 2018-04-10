NDSU Baseball, Softball Shift Series against South Dakota State

Each squad will be playing in Sioux Falls instead of Brookings, and the games have moved up in the week.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — As winter weather continues to dismantle the spring sports season, North Dakota State baseball and softball are shifting their series.

Both teams are scheduled to play South Dakota State this weekend, but the games have been moved up in the week and to Sioux Falls instead of Brookings.

NDSU baseball at Augustana University
Thursday, 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, 2:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:30 a.m.

NDSU softball at Augustana University OR University of Sioux Falls
Thursday, 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, 4:00 p.m.
Friday, 12:00 p.m.

