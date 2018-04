Sheep visit KVRR for National Farm Animal Day

FARGO, ND – Wake up, Sheeple! It’s National Farm Animal Day and lovely lambs from NDSU joined our morning show to celebrate.

They’re educational animals that they work with at the Animal Sciences Sheep Barn. The one-month-old twin ewe lambs and their two-year-old mom got a healthy helping of hay for breakfast.

We’ll have more with an NDSU student who takes care of the lambs Wednesday morning on KVRR Local News.