Collegiate Roller Hockey Championships Come to Fargo

The NCRHA hosts its five divisional championships at Southwest Youth Ice Arena

FARGO, N.D. — Over 700 players and coaches come to Fargo to participate in the National Collegiate Roller Hockey Championships.

Over 130 games will be played at the Southwest Youth Ice Arena from April 11-15 to determine the collegiate roller hockey champions for five divisions.

Roller hockey has similar rules to ice hockey, but there are only five players and players roll around a tile surface on roller blades.

The tournament was brought to town over the Fargo Park District’s enthusiasm to host and the red carpet treatment provided by local businesses.

“It’s been a tremendous experience so far for the players, and they’ve been encouraged to go downtown, enjoy the nightlife downtown, really explore what Fargo has to offer and they’re really embracing it,” said Rob Coggin, the Director of League Operations for the National Collegiate Roller Hockey Association (NCRHA).

The players will host a clinic on Saturday to teach roller hockey fundamentals to local children.

The Division One championship will be held Saturday night at 7:30 at the Southwest Youth Ice Arena.