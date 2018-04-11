LIVE: Roberts Commons Opens In Downtown

The new mixed-use space that's uniting the downtown community under one roof.
Emily Welker,

It’s finally here. Roberts Commons, the new, mixed-use property in the heart of downtown Fargo that marries a 400-space public parking garage with apartments, retail, restaurants and more is open for business after 3-plus years in the planning.

Of course, that’s not to say that the scaffolding is down yet. Workers are putting the finishing touches on many of the spaces, including Ecce Art Gallery, which opens with its first multi-artist gallery show Thursday night, and on other spots within the massive structure. Some tenants have already

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker caught up with Ecce owner Mark Weiler and with RoCo leasing agent Brian Carmona about what it’s like to live, work and play in downtown.

