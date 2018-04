Sheep Out Baaaaaaaaaack At KVRR

Student from NDSU Sheep Program tells us what it's Like to Raise Sheep

NDSU Junior Kacey Koester joins Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker to talk about what it’s like to raise sheep with the NDSU Sheep Program.

She brought a two-year-old sheep and her twin two-month-old baby ewe lambs to the KVRR studios.

Koester talks about the round-the-clock care sheep need at NDSU, and the importance they serve in the local ag industry.