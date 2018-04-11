Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Outside of Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) -Two men are in custody following a pursuit through portions of Grand Forks and Traill Counties early Wednesday.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Lt. B.J. Maxson says the driver fled an attempted traffic stop by a deputy after rolling through a stop sign south of Grand Forks, at times hitting speeds of 100 mph.

The chase continued south on rural roads, going through Buxton and Hillsboro.

Spike strips set out by a Traill County deputy as the vehicle headed south on I-29 at Hillsboro blew out several tires, and the disabled vehicle came to a stop on I-29, about two miles north of Grandin.

Arrested was the driver, Raymond Peltier Junior, of Tolna, North Dakota and a passenger, Bennett Blackbird, who has no known address.

Peltier faces charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, fleeing a law officer, and driving after revocation.

Both men were also wanted on multiple warrants from Grand Forks and Nelson Counties.