Two People Arrested in Fergus Falls in Connection to Child’s Death

The 6-year old boy had been a victim of neglect and abuse

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of a child.

Fergus Falls police say that at on Monday at 4:15 a.m., a 6-year old child was brought to the hospital unconscious and not breathing. He had been a victim of neglect and abuse.

40–year old Bobbie Christine Bishop and 44–year old Walter Henry Wynhoff have been arrested.

Another sibling was found in the home and has been taken into protective custody.

One neighbor describes what he saw when there was police activity.

“Just six cops pulled up there, and I was wondering what was going on. We saw one cop, and he was going through some bags. One of the guys who lives here walked out, and they were going through bags, and they had a bunch of stuff on the ground. [The officer] was taking pictures of it, then he put it back in another bag,” said Curtis Drake.

According to police, the two children were living with Bishop, a family friend, and Wynhoff. Neither child was enrolled in school, and their legal guardian lives in Montana.

Both Bishop and Wynhoff are being held in the Otter Tail County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The child’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Center for autopsy.

Fergus Falls Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case.