UND Hockey Reveals 2018-2019 Schedule

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – The University of North Dakota hockey program announced its entire 2018-19 schedule on Wednesday, in conjunction with the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) unveiling the league’s conference schedule for next season.

North Dakota’s 35-game regular-season schedule features a heavy Western Collegiate Hockey Associate (WCHA) flavor during the first half the season, with non-conference dates against old rivals Bemidji State (Oct. 12-13), Minnesota State (Oct. 19-20), Minnesota (Oct. 27), Wisconsin (Nov. 2-3) and Alaska Anchorage (Nov. 23-24).

The Oct. 27 matchup with Minnesota in the 2018 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Fighting Hawks will also make their first-ever trip to Canisius (Jan. 4-5) for a non-conference series with the Golden Griffins.

UND will open National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) play at Miami Nov. 9-10 and will host its first NCHC series the following weekend against Western Michigan (Nov. 16-17).

Next year’s schedule also features exhibition games against Manitoba (Oct. 6) and the U.S. Under-18 Team (Dec. 29).

The NCHC Quarterfinals will take place March 15-17 on campus sites and the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul will once again host the NCHC Frozen Faceoff (March 22-23).

UND will serve as the host institution for the 2018 NCAA West Regional in Fargo, N.D., with Allentown, Pa. (Midwest), Manchester, N.H. (Northeast) and Providence, R.I. (East) hosting the other regional tournaments.

The 2018 NCAA Frozen Four is scheduled for April 11-13 in Buffalo, N.Y.

2018-19 UND Men’s Hockey Schedule 

Date   Opponent
Oct. 6   Manitoba (Exh.)
Oct. 12  at Bemidji State
Oct. 13  Bemidji State
Oct. 19-20   Minnesota State
Oct. 27  vs. Minnesota^
Nov. 2-3  Wisconsin
Nov. 9-10  at Miami*
Nov. 16-17    Western Michigan*
Nov. 23-24  Alaska Anchorage
Nov. 30-Dec. 1  at Minnesota Duluth*
Dec. 7-8  Denver*
Dec. 29  U.S. Under-18 Team (Exh.)
Jan. 4-5  at Canisius
Jan. 11-12  Colorado College*
Jan. 18-19  at Omaha*
Jan. 25-26  St. Cloud State*
Feb. 1-2  at Denver*
Feb. 15-16  at Western Michigan*
Feb. 22-23  Minnesota Duluth*
March 1-2  at Colorado College*
March 8-9  Omaha*
March 15-17  NCHC Quarterfinals
March 22-23  NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Saint Paul)
March 29-31  NCAA Regionals
Apr. 11-13  NCAA Frozen Faceoff (Buffalo)

 

Home games in bold

All times Central

 

* – indicates NCHC game

^ – U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game (Las Vegas)

