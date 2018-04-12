Man with Previous History with the Northern Gentleman’s Club Fires Weapon at Building

When 42–year–old Pedro Dagdag III was asked to leave, he shot his gun at the building and left in a truck.

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man, who has a previous history with the Northern Gentleman’s club, has been arrested after firing his weapon there.

Fargo officers were able to find him after he fled.

It was late Wednesday night, when Fargo police officers showed up to the Northern Gentleman’s club on a report of shots fired.

But turns out, this wasn’t the first time, 42–year–old Pedro Dagdag III was involved with the club.

“The suspect was on a list where he was not welcome there anymore so he was asked by staff to leave,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker with the Fargo Police Department.

In February of 2014, Dagdag pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge after he was excluded from the property.

But Wednesday night was different.

After being asked to leave, he shot his gun at the building and left in a truck.

Dagdag had already left the scene but police say thanks to video surveillance they were able to identify him and find his car.

“West Fargo did find the vehicle and then did engage in a pursuit and then apprehended him later,” said Schindeldecker.

Finding the car led to more evidence.

“We did recover the slug and the casing and then we found in the vehicle additional casings similar to that were found too, as well,” said Schindeldecker.

But Schindeldecker says the most helpful tool is the video from the surveillance cameras.

“It is a great tool for us because it shows us that he was here, this is what he did and it corroborates our report,” said Schindeldecker.

Dagdag may be in custody but…

“We don’t know where this fire arm is. We believed it’s wrapped in his coat and he threw it out the window or he may have ditched it somewhere,” said Schindeldecker.

Schindeldecker says not knowing where the gun is could be a danger to people in the area.

“It’s important also to talk to your children about what to do in the event of finding a firearm and what firearm safety is and when they find a gun then don’t touch it and tell an adult,” said Schindeldecker.

They are hoping to locate the weapon soon and remove that worry from the community.

The Fargo Police Department says the weapon is believed to be a small caliber handgun wrapped in Dagdag’s jacket which is described as either a blue or black North Face.