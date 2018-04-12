Bison Softball Splits Doubleheader at South Dakota State

The Bison won game one 9-2 before losing Thursday afternoon 11-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State won game one 9-2, but South Dakota State bounced back for an 11-3 win in five innings in the second as the teams split Summit League softball doubleheader played Thursday, April 12, at Augustana University’s Bowden Field.

The final game between NDSU (22-14, 2-2 SL) and SDSU (24-12, 5-3 SL) that was scheduled for Friday, April 13, was canceled due to weather.

Vanessa Anderson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in the first game. Anderson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot to left center in the seventh inning. She tied the school single-game record for the third time in her career. The home runs were the third and fourth of the season for Anderson.

North Dakota State finished with 10 hits overall as Zoe Stavrou finished 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Bre Beatty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, while Montana DeCamp added a pair of hits.

Jacquelyn Sertic (17-7) recorded the complete game win for NDSU. Sertic struck out nine, allowed five hits and walked one.

Julia Andersen had two hits South Dakota State, which also received a solo home run from Brittney Morse. Madison Hope (14-5) took the loss for SDSU.

The Jackrabbits bounced back and built a 5-0 lead after four innings. Beatty hit a three-run home run in the fifth, her second on the day and fifth of the season. Beatty had two of NDSU’s four hits in game two.

However, SDSU exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. The Jackrabbits took advantage of six hits and an error in the inning.

Morse went 2-for-3 with second homer of the day and three RBI for South Dakota State, while Megan Rushing finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Taylor Compton (7-6) worked the first 4-1/3 innings to pick up the win.

KK Leddy (4-6) was tagged with the loss. Leddy allowed five hits and four earned runs, walked two and struck out two.