Clay County Asking For Help Finding Missing Man

Richard Allen Hanson, 49, is a member of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School Board. He was last heard from Friday, April 6.

CLAY COUNTY, MN — The Clay County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Hanson is listed as a member of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School Board.

The Sheriff says they are not aware of any suspicious circumstances surround Hanson’s disappearance.

However his family is concerned for his welfare.

He may be driving a 2014 Black Chevy Traverse with MN plate 131TED.

If you can provide assistance to the Clay County Sheriff you’re encouraged to call 218-299-5151.