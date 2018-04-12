Clay County Asking For Help Finding Missing Man

Richard Allen Hanson, 49, is a member of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School Board. He was last heard from Friday, April 6.
The Sheriff says they are not aware of any suspicious circumstances surround Hanson’s disappearance.

However his family is concerned for his welfare.

He may be driving a 2014 Black Chevy Traverse with MN plate 131TED.

If you can provide assistance to the Clay County Sheriff you’re encouraged to call 218-299-5151.

