College Football: UND Focused on Upping the Physicality in Spring Game

UND's offense and defense will square off in roughly 60 live plays

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football returns to live action Friday night for its 15th and final session of the spring. The players will have the chance to showcase their progress from the past few weeks in the Spring Game.

The offense and defense will square off in roughly 60 live plays. The team says the focus heading into the game is to up the physicality on both sides of the ball.

“I feel like when we go live and we start to tackle, people are starting to embrace that more and people are getting aggressive,” running back John Santiago said. “That’s something we really want, especially in spring ball because this is the time to get back into it and get back into hitting, put the pads on and everything.”

“On the offensive side of the ball our O-line is progressing, but I think that’s one of the things that they’re doing well is that even if they mess up, they’re still being physical and so it’s a lot better than what it was last season,” quarterback Andrew Zimmerman added.

Senior defensive lineman Tank Harris says the team has been able to play more aggressively after dedicating substantial time in the weight room this offseason.

“A lot of guys are getting bigger,” Harris said. “A lot of guys are getting stronger and a lot of guys came with that mentality that we have to get bigger and stronger this offseason. We have to get back to stopping the run on defense and being that physical defensive front.”

The Fighting Hawks will take the field at the High Performance Center Friday at 6:00 p.m..