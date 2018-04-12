Fargo North Students Dismantle Old Car to “Smash Out Cancer”

Event looks to raise awareness for cancer research, leading up to Fargo North's Relay for Life Friday

FARGO, N.D. — Students at Fargo North High School hammer their way through an old car to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The annual “Smash Out for Cancer” gives students the chance to dismantle an old car with a sledgehammer for fifteen to thirty seconds.

With loud bursts of aggression, the echoes from the sledgehammer could be heard ringing across the Fargo North Campus.

“Why wouldn’t you want to hit a car? I don’t know, it’s a surprisingly and often times it’s a competition between their groups of friends that come out here,” said Leah Karels, a senior at Fargo North who helped organize the event.

The event is the second of three events this week to raise awareness for cancer research.

Fargo North’s annual Relay for Life begins on Friday at 6pm.