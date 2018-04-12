Homeward Animal Shelter Holds “Spay-ghetti & No Balls” Lunch

Homeward stresses the importance of spaying and neutering

FARGO, N.D. — Homeward Animal Shelter held its annual “Spay–ghetti and No Balls” Lunch.

The event was to raise money and spread awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering.

The shelter is committed to preventing animal overpopulation so fewer animals go without homes.

Homeward is a “no kill” shelter, and they spay and neuter all animals six months and older before they go up for adoption.

“We just want to do our part and help control the pet population and prevent more animals from becoming homeless. Millions of animals are euthanized every year just simply because there aren’t enough homes for them,” Heather Klefstad, the PR and marketing coordinator for Homeward.

If you couldn’t make the event, you can donate to Homeward either online or through the mail.