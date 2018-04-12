MN Senator Tina Smith introduces broadband bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Tina Smith has introduced the Community Connect Grant Program Act to connect Minnesotans and Americans to one another.

She says in order to do that everyone must have access to affordable and reliable broadband services.

This bill would create access to facilities to deploy broadband service, modernize minimum speed and keep pace with 21st century needs. Grants through this program would target areas that lack service or are not economically feasible to deliver service.

“The bill that I’ve introduced today is a step forward in making that possible especially in communities where they have absolutely no access at all. It is going to be part of a bigger puzzle that we need to put together to make sure that we reach our goal of having broadband internet service border to border in Minnesota,” Sen. Smith said.

24 million Americans still lack access to high–speed internet, with 19 million living in rural areas.