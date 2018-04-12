N.D. Department of Health Holds “Green Dot” Violence Prevention Training

People representing Fargo, Grand Forks, and Valley City took part to bring what they learned back to their communities

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Health held its first “Green Dot” Violence Prevention Training.

The program aims to help end dating/domestic violence, sexual violence, and stalking.

People representing Fargo, Grand Forks and Valley City took part in the 4–day training program and will bring what they learned back to their communities.

“We are responsible for our community. We are responsible for stepping in when you see that inappropriate action,” said Robert Jones, a Fargo representative.

Participants will become certified “green dot trainers” when they finish the program.

Green dots are referred to as behaviors that prevent violence, while red dots are ones that propel violence.

“We don’t want red dots in our communities. We want to fill our communities with green dots,” said Mallory Sattler with the Department of Health.

One of the activities was to come up with ways to create distractions when people see an escalating situation. These can include spilling a drink, talking loudly on the phone, or setting off your car alarm.

“It doesn’t have to be something that’s a big event. It’s something small. Really the more people who are doing these small acts to show that violence isn’t accepted is how we’re going to become a violence-free community,” said Jennifer Albert, a Grand Forks representative.

One man says his grandchildren, seven of whom are girls, motivated him to come to the training.

“I would like to see us move into a time when the world is bit safer and the communities are a bit safer than maybe they currently are,” said Phillip Mueller, a Valley City representative.

Participants say that the biggest takeaway was learning techniques to step in, whether directly, through a distraction, or by delegating it to someone else.

“You know what, it’s okay to step in. If more and more people do that, then we change the culture,” Jones said.