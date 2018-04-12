NDSU Baseball Drops a Pair at South Dakota State

The Bison lost 5-4 and 12-9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits swept a doubleheader against the North Dakota State University baseball team Thursday, April 12, at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field on the Augustana University campus, winning game one, 5-4, and game two, 12-9.

North Dakota State (13-16, 6-7 Summit League) and South Dakota State (9-20, 7-5 Summit League) were slated to play the series finale of the three-game series Friday, April 13, but the game was canceled due to forecasted inclement weather.

Jayse McLean hit his team-high fourth home run of the season, and Mason Pierzchalski compiled a double, pacing the Bison at the plate in the game one loss.

Kevin Folman (2-2) suffered the loss on the mound for NDSU after giving up two runs, one earned, on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 inning.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning and North Dakota State trailing, 4-3, McLean stepped to the plate and blasted a solo homer to right center, tying the game.

SDSU responded in the bottom-half the inning though, as Gus Steiger hit a walk-off single down the right field line to win the game for the Jackrabbits.

Josh Falk tallied three hits, including a home run, to go along with two RBI and a pair of runs scored to lead SDSU in the batter’s box in the opener.

Jackrabbit reliever Derek Feige (2-0) earned the win after allowing one earned run on one hits with three strikeouts and no walks in two innings.

In the nightcap setback, Drew Fearing hit a two-RBI triple, and Alec Abercrombie compiled his first homer of the season and two RBI, to lead North Dakota State offensively. Logan Busch and Matt Elsenpeter each added two hits, respectively.

Reliever Parker Harm (1-2) took the loss for the Bison after surrendering four earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 2 1/3 innings.

South Dakota State scored at least one run in every inning except the first and seventh frames to earn the 12-9 triumph.

Nick Smith went 4-of-5 with three runs scored, a double and RBI, and Falk added four hits with a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored to lead the Jacks in game two.

South Dakota State reliever Austin Suhr (3-4) earned the victory on the mound in game two, allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts and five walks in three innings. Alex Marro secured his second save after throwing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and a walk.