Shot Fired at Fargo Adult Club, Police Searching For Gun

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A disgruntled customer was arrested after shooting at a Fargo bar.

Fargo Police are looking for the public’s help in locating the gun.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m Wednesday at the Northern Gentleman’s Club at 325 10th Street North.

Police Sgt. Matt Ystebo says during an I-D check at the bar’s entry, the man’s name turned up on the “no admit” list and he was told him to leave.

A short time later, employees heard a gunshot and the man was seen on surveillance video firing a round from a handgun at the building.

Police recovered a slug from an exterior wall on the east side of the bar and a shell casing nearby.

No one was hurt.

Pedro Dagdag III, 47, fled the scene and was spotted by West Fargo police who attempted a high risk traffic stop but Dagdag got away.

Spike strips flattened the front tires of the pickup and Dagdag eventually stopped, and told officers to shoot him.

He was then subdued by a taser.

Dagdag is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, DUI, resisting arrst, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Police say the gun used by Dagdag is believed to have been discarded when he drove away from the crime scene.

The weapon is believed to be a small caliber handgun wrapped in Dagdag’s jacket.

The jacket is described as a blue or black North Face.

The suspects travel away from the bar is believed to have been from 25 Street North to Main Avenue, he then likely went west towards 9 Street East in West Fargo.

If you locate the firearm, please do not touch it and call the Fargo Police dispatch immediately at 701-451-7660.