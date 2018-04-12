Tech Tip Today: Google Advanced Search

Get more bang for your Google buck with these tips
Adam Ladwig,

 

Google search is a fabulous service but sometimes it can be challenging to find exactly
what you are looking for. If you want to narrow down your search results, try using
Google’s Advanced Search feature, which is hidden in the bottom right corner under
Settings.
Here you can find pages that match specific search criteria. For example, Find pages
that contain an exact phrase like Black Labradoodle Puppy. Or find pages that don’t
contain words like miniature”. You can enter search criteria into multiple fields to
make your search even more specific.
Then, You can narrow your results by last update to find recent articles, or even search a specific website.
The goal is to make it easier to find exactly what you need.
For more great tips, visit techtangotoday.com

