Three-year-old dies in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old in Breckenridge.

Authorities responded to an emergency call of a child not breathing at the Manor Apartments on Tuesday. First responders used CPR which was not successful.

Breckenridge Police say there was no identifiable cause of death, and the child has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.