President Trump Strikes Syrian Regime in Response to Chemical Weapons Attack

Trump says the strikes are in coordination with France and the United Kingdom to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons
Jessie Cohen,

WASHINGTON — President Trump has announced on Friday he’s ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in a response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.

Trump says the strikes are in coordination with France and the United Kingdom to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons.

He says the strikes will continue until the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons ends.

The pentagon is expected to brief the press on Military action in Syria at 9 pm eastern.

We will bring you the latest information on our website.

Related Post

Local Reaction to President Trump’s Tweets o...
North Dakota Tribes To Charge Higher Tax On Oil Pr...
2017 Drought Impact on North Dakota Crops
North Dakota Firefighters Rescue Survivors of Coll...

You Might Like

New Training Program for Addiction Recovery Coaches

FARGO, N.D. -- Fargo Cass Public Health put on a Recovery Coach Academy, which trains former addicts to become recovery coaches. "Because of that lived experience, we've been down the road, we know obstacles...…