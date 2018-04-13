President Trump Strikes Syrian Regime in Response to Chemical Weapons Attack

WASHINGTON — President Trump has announced on Friday he’s ordered strikes on the Syrian regime in a response to a chemical weapons attack last weekend.

Trump says the strikes are in coordination with France and the United Kingdom to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons.

He says the strikes will continue until the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons ends.

The pentagon is expected to brief the press on Military action in Syria at 9 pm eastern.

We will bring you the latest information on our website.