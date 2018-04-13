New Details in the Woman Who Drove her Six Adopted Children off a Cliff

FARGO, N.D. — More details in the death investigation of the couple who drove their six adopted children off a cliff.

Police say Jennifer Hart had a blood alcohol level of 0.10, which is over the legal limit, when killing her family.

Toxicology tests also found that her wife, Sarah – and two of their adopted children had ‘a significant amount’ of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug benadryl.

The bodies of three of the Hart’s children were not found in the wreckage.