Fargo Force Keep First-Round Bye Hopes Alive with 3-0 Win

The Force took down Sioux Falls on the road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Fargo Force had struggled all season to beat Sioux Falls, dropping seven of the first eight matchups against the Stampede.

On Friday night, the Force handled Sioux Falls 3-0 to keep their hopes at a first-round bye in the USHL playoffs alive.

Fargo entered the day two points behind Omaha and three points behind Waterloo in the Western Conference standings. All three teams won, ruining the Force’s chances at grabbing the No. 1 seed, but they can still get the 2-seed with a win on Saturday and a regulation loss from Omaha.

The Force return home Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night at Scheels Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.