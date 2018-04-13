Fargo North High School Celebrates Fourth Annual “Relay for Life”

Cancer survivors walked a lap around the Fargo North track to kick off the ceremony





FARGO, N.D. — After months of preparation, Relay for Life at Fargo North High School celebrated its fourth annual celebration.

The event promotes cancer awareness, and honor those who have lost their fight to cancer or are currently fighting the disease, while also donating the funds to the American Cancer Society

A dozen survivors walked around the track to kick off the event.

Fargo North has hosted the event for four years, and student leaders recognize the impact each relay has on their community.

“I’ve been there for all of them. Each one has been, they all are very similar and the message is the same, but each one impacts you in a different way. I remember my freshman year was about knowing how many people really needed help, and it kind of just grew from year to year to year.”

The fourth annual Relay began at 6:00 p.m. with the opening ceremonies and a speech from a cancer survivor.

The events continued at Fargo North until 6:00 a.m.