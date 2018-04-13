Fargo’s Sports Bubble Deflates, Closes for the Season

With the bubble deflated, it will be closed permanently and all activities are cancelled

FARGO, N.D. — The Sports Bubble in Fargo has closed for the season after it deflated due to “catastrophic structural damage.”

The facility, located on 2761 12th Avenue South, has canceled all other activities for the season.

The Bubble had been closed for a majority of the winter, but was reopened on February 24.

Sheyenne High School’s boy’s golf team used the Bubble as a practice facility due to the inclement weather.

The Bubble previously burst in December 2014, and also was deflated due to a Fourth of July windstorm in 1999.