KVRR Round Table: NDSU, UND Softball Aim for Conference Success

The KVRR Sports team analyzes the play of NDSU and UND softball so far this season.

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU softball and UND softball teams continue conference play both fighting for conference titles in its respective leagues.

Both teams have been led by their aces. Jax Sertic for the Bison and Kaylin VanDomelen for the Hawks. The KVRR sports team analyzes what the two teams have to do to remain successful the rest of the season.