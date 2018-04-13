Live: MSUM Black Student Union Celebrates Black Art

Black Lives Matter Banquet will feature local talent in variety of arts

Lillie Jones, the president of the MSUM Black Student Union, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the group’s “Black Lives Matter Banquet” set for April 14th.

The show will feature a variety of live performances and art pieces on display.

Jones talks about the variety of different cultural influences that will be on display, from more performances influenced by African countries to styles like rap.

The event is free and open to the public.

It’s from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 14th at the CMU Ballroom on the MSUM campus.