Vigil planned in memory of six-year-old who died in Fergus Falls April 13, 2018 KVRR Staff, The Fergus Falls home the six-year-old was staying inFERGUS FALLS, MN (KFGO) – The death of a 6-year-old boy Monday morning in Fergus Falls has deeply affected the community and in response, volunteers are organizing a candlelight vigil for the child. The boy and his brother had been living with a woman and a man who are now charged with murder and abuse in his death. Their legal guardian lives in Montana. The ceremony will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at Hilltop Celebration Church on Hwy. 210 in Fergus Falls. Bobbie Bishop and Walter Wynhoff remain in the Otter Tail County Jail.