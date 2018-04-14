Twelve Native American Tribes Gather for Annual Powwow at NDSU

The theme of the 29th annual gathering is "Celebrating Life. Creating the Future."

FARGO, N.D. — Twelve Native American tribes gathered at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse at NDSU for the 29th annual Woodlands and High Plains Powwow.

The twelve tribes hail from four different states, with some coming from Canada.

Due to the cultural and spiritual aspects of the event, some view the powwow as essential towards celebrating Native American traditions.

“Coming together is the most magical thing. I think often times we try to separate our differences but coming together under the same roof with various tribes and various dancing style is the beauty of this event,” said Jered Pigeon, the Coordinator for Multicultural Programs at NDSU.

More than 150 dancers kicked off the event with an entry dance, while pottery, jewelry, and crafts were available for purchase.

NDSU, Minnesota State University Moorhead, Minnesota State Community and Technical College, and Concordia College all take turns hosting the annual gathering.