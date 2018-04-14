“Leaps and Bounds” Program Helps Kids Develop Skills

FARGO, N.D. — Gigi’s Playhouse, a Down Syndrome achievement center, has a fun way to help preschool kids learn skills.
Their Leaps and Bounds program focuses on a different letter from the alphabet each week.
Today’s letter was “S,” so kids learned about things ranging from safety to being silly to singing songs.
Kids’ siblings can also join in on the fun as children develop muscle groups, language skills, and social interaction.
“It’s sometimes a little harder for kids with Down Syndrome, all children actually, to pay attention. This just gives them one more opportunity to learn how to sit through story time, learn how to sit through art time. Sometimes just that basic skill of attending is one of the big goals,” said Maryjo Schwengler, a program leader.
Leaps and Bounds has sessions every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
