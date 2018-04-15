Grand Forks Welcomes Home 188th Air Defense Artillery From Deployment

More than 200 soldiers were honored

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Corey Arnold didn’t just join the military because it would pay for his college degree.

“Honestly, it was to repel out of a helicopter. That was the reason for me. It was just going to be some fun things we were going to do in a weekend,” Arnold said.

But his wife Angela joined for a much different reason.

“Just to do something bigger than myself pretty much. So looking for something to do after high school to support myself through college and just looking for a challenge,” Angela said.

The Arnold’s are both members of North Dakota’s 188th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment.

They, along with many others from their unit, just came home from D.C., after a year–long mission protecting the airspace around the National Capital Region.

As a token of gratitude all the soldiers were honored in Grand Forks. Some members of the 188th ADA say it’s the best unit they’ve ever served with.

“They are hard chargers, they always want to set the standard and we do what it takes,” said Bill Kilmer, communication’s specialist for the 188th ADA.

It can’t be done without the family members of those who have served though, which is why even the 188th ADA’s children were all honored with medals.

“The families serve too. And for this unit, during their year–long deployment, there are seven new babies and adding to the family, seven more North Dakotans,” said Sen. John Hoeven. “And I just met, there’s going to be an eighth here pretty soon.”

The eighth baby to arrive will be the Arnold’s little girl who will come into the world any moment now.

Her parents have already decided they will encourage her to serve her country too.

“Absolutely. It’ll be her decision of course but we’ll support her either way,” Angela said.

As for her husband eventually jumping out of that helicopter, she says she wants no part of it.

“He’s going to do what he’s going to do. So whether he wants to jump out of a helicopter or shoot down anything, that’s perfectly fine. But I’m not jumping out of one,” Angela said.

The 188th Air Defense Artillery has been deployed 11 times since 2004, making it the most deployed unit in the North Dakota National Guard.