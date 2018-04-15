First Annual “Chakra Run” Raises Awareness for Domestic Violence

Over 75 runners competed in the event, including a couple that competes in 5K's in all 50 states





FARGO, N.D. — The Chakra Run is a new opportunity for runners to endure the elements and run a 5K, but for Mariah Prussia, it is more than just a race.

“I’ve survived basically an abusive relationship so for me, my goal is to empower individuals, so women, men, children, to show them that you can survive a lot of different things and it takes time,” said Prussia.

Prussia named the event the “Chakra Run” to symbolize a certain type of bodily energy to help people overcome domestic violence.

“The symbol that we have for the Chakra Run is actually the throat chakra so again, finding your voice so I thought it was a great way to help promote the energy of our bodies,” said Prussia.

Many runners bundled up for the cold weather at the starting line, but some find benefits of running in the breeze.

“It’s really cold but at least you could put on a lot of layers so that helps a lot,” said Samantha Briss, one of the participants.

Over 75 runners ran in the event, but there is one couple from Chicago that plans to run a 5K in all fifty states.

“I retired this year and we thought it’d be a good transition into retirement, and something that would be unique. We like to travel so we had the opportunity to travel and see the U.S. I enjoy running, Robin not so much but she’s doing it with me,” said Jeff Grigsby, who runs 5K races across the country with his wife, Robin.

The Grigsby’s have already finished 5K’s in 24 states to support breast cancer research. Jeff and Robin have upcoming stops planned in Casper, Wyoming, as well as in Omaha, Nebraska.

Although this run was for a different cause, the Chicago couple was proud to be a part of the impact.

As for the others in the race, they feel being a part of this movement to combat domestic violence will make a difference in the long run.

The 5K route, which looped around the neighborhood surrounding Discovery Middle School, was designed by Susan Bertsch, who also directs the “Go Far Woman Run” every August.