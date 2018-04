Man Killed In ATV Crash In Pembina County Identified

Crash Happened Friday Night Near Cavalier

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. — The man killed in an ATV crash in Pembina County has been identified.

55-year-old Dean Becker of Cavalier was killed in the crash Friday night.

Highway Patrol officials report Becker was going north on 134th Avenue Northeast about 7 miles northwest of Cavalier when he left the roadway and entered a ditch.

Becker was thrown from the 4-wheeler and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.