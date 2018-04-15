Prince’s Heirs Have Yet To Collect Any Money From His Estate

Rock Star Died Two Years Ago This Month

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — As the second anniversary of Prince’s death approaches, the rock star’s heirs have yet to collect a dollar of his estimated $200 million estate.

But bankers, lawyers and consultants have earned millions from it.

The long saga to settle the estate provides a cautionary tale about what can happen when someone dies without leaving a will.

Prince did just that when he died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio April 21, 2016.

The heirs can’t quit squabbling.

Even though it’s been nearly two years since Prince died, the executor can’t split the money among Prince’s six surviving siblings until the Internal Revenue Service approves.

A hearing on several highly contentious issues is scheduled for Wednesday.