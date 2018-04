Ask Danny: Leaky Gutters

Whether it's snow or rain, into every gutter a little precip must fall.

It seems like the spring thaw is finally upon us. But even if our late-season snowstorms haven’t altogether stopped, we’re sure to get some precip coming our way, and whether it falls as rain or snow, it’s headed straight for your house’s gutters.

Danny Lipford gives us a quick tip on how to spot and repair leaks in your home’s gutter system just in time, in this week’s Ask Danny.