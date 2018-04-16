Minnesota Snowfall Was Historic

Joe Radske,

MINNEAPOLIS – Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the 14.9 inches at Minneapolis airport from Friday through Sunday set a record for the largest April snowstorm ever there.

It’s also the snowiest April on record in the Twin Cities.

And it’s the snowiest start to a calendar year there, with 70.3 inches since Jan. 1.

In South Dakota, Sioux Falls set records for a single day in April at 13.7 inches Saturday and a record April total of 24.9 inches.

Huron and Mitchell set two-day record totals for April of 15.5 and 16.2 inches respectively.

In Wisconsin, the storm ranks as the all-time second largest snowstorm in Green Bay at 23.5 inches and a record April total of more than 35 inches there.

