Minnesota Woman Wanted For Killing Her Husband May Have Killed Again

Lois Riess Was Spotted In Florida Bar With Latest Victim
TJ Nelson,

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL — Newly released surveillance video shows a Minnesota woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity.

The video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.

Police say Riess is also wanted for the March killing of her husband David in Minnesota.

They say she may have targeted Hutchinson because the two women looked alike.

Riess stole Hutchinson’s car, which has been seen in Louisiana and Texas.

Authorities say that while Riess “may look like anyone’s mother or grandmother, she’s an absolute cold-blooded murderer.”

Related Post

West Fargo Man Dead In Moorhead Shooting
Minneapolis Man Accused of Setting Girlfriend on F...
Ada Mayor Steps Down Before Big Move
Mistaken Identity Behind Robbery of Bemidji Women

You Might Like

NDSU Celebrates Fourth Annual "Ag Week"

FARGO, N.D. -- Our region is known for its agricultural contribution to the country. Now NDSU students are dedicating a whole week to celebrating the industry with their Ag Week. Four years ago,…