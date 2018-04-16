Minnesota Woman Wanted For Killing Her Husband May Have Killed Again

Lois Riess Was Spotted In Florida Bar With Latest Victim

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL — Newly released surveillance video shows a Minnesota woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity.

The video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Blooming Prairie talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.

Police say Riess is also wanted for the March killing of her husband David in Minnesota.

They say she may have targeted Hutchinson because the two women looked alike.

Riess stole Hutchinson’s car, which has been seen in Louisiana and Texas.

Authorities say that while Riess “may look like anyone’s mother or grandmother, she’s an absolute cold-blooded murderer.”