West Fargo Softball Rolls to Season Opening Win, Spuds Fall

Packers bat around in first inning on their way to big win.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Both the Moorhead Spuds softball team and the West Fargo Packers got their season openers in on Monday at Moorhead high school. The two had different results though against Badger-Greenbush-Maple River. The Spuds fell in the first game to BGMR 8-4 and then West Fargo routed the Gators 19-6.

The Packers batted around in the opening inning and cruised from their to pick up their first win on the season. Both games were played on the Moorhead Spuds turf football field.